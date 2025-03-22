Jordan calls for ‘immediate global action’ to end Gaza war

Jordan's King Abdullah II on Saturday called for "immediate international action" to halt the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, which Israel has been waging for the past 16 months.

During a phone call with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, King Abdullah stressed the "urgent need for the international community to take immediate action to halt Israel's attacks on Gaza, and to commit to reinstating the ceasefire," according to the Jordanian Royal Court.

King Abdullah also highlighted the importance of resuming humanitarian aid to Gaza to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis.

He reaffirmed Jordan's stance against the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank.

More than 700 Palestinians were killed and over 1,000 others injured in a surprise aerial campaign by Israel on Gaza since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

This escalation represents the largest breach of the ceasefire agreement, which Israel has failed to implement fully, especially the second phase that was supposed to commence after the first phase ended in early March.

Although Hamas has reaffirmed its "full commitment to implementing all terms of the agreement in all its stages and details," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to move forward with the second phase, yielding to pressure from hardliners within his government.

The Jordanian monarch also expressed concern about the continued attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 937 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the Gaza onslaught on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

On the situation in Syria, King Abdullah reaffirmed Jordan's support for Syria's efforts to preserve its unity, sovereignty, and stability.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.