Canada announces $99 million for humanitarian aid to Gaza and West Bank

Canada announced it will provide over $99 million in funding to support the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank through the United Nations (UN), World Bank, Red Cross, and various civil society organizations.

A statement from the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlined that, according to UN estimates, over 2 million people in Gaza have been in urgent need of humanitarian assistance for more than a year, while violence has increased in the West Bank, displacing many people.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced that the funding would support the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank.

The funds will be used for essential services such as health, food, shelter, and protection, as well as peace and security programs, and strengthening economic recovery, social resilience, and governance in the West Bank.

The statement also highlighted that the humanitarian situation in the region is unsustainable and called for the free supply of aid to Palestinians in need.

It urged an end to the conflicts, the release of prisoners, and the establishment of a sustainable and lasting ceasefire, with Canada expressing its readiness to support efforts for a two-state solution.