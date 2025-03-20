Israeli police arrest 12 protesters near Netanyahu’s residence in West Jerusalem

Israeli police arrested 12 protesters near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on Gaza Street in West Jerusalem on Wednesday night, amid demonstrations against the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and the government's handling of hostages in Gaza.

In a statement on X, police said: "Riots broke out in Jerusalem, and we arrested 12 suspects for disturbing public order, making threats, and assaulting civilians and officers."

Authorities said security forces, with the assistance of border police, continued efforts to restore order in the area. Protesters reportedly set fires in the middle of the road, posing a threat to others, and prompting police to use fire extinguishers to contain the blaze.

Clashes erupted between demonstrators and security forces, with police using skunk water to disperse the crowd. One officer and a civilian were reportedly assaulted.

According to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, a police officer sustained minor injuries during the clashes and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The report also said demonstrators blocked Gaza Street near Netanyahu's residence, protesting government policies, including the resumption of military operations in Gaza and plans to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Moshe Radman, a protest leader, said at the demonstration: "I am very optimistic about what is happening in Israel in the past 24 hours. The people of Israel will not give up on democracy. Tens of thousands protested yesterday, and today, more than 100,000 have arrived in Jerusalem."

He criticized Netanyahu, saying: "He has no heart, he is thirsty for power. We are fighting for democracy and for the attorney general. You are not alone—we are with you." Radman called for a general strike and urged labor and business leaders to take action.

Tensions escalated as protesters attempted to breach security barriers near Netanyahu's residence. Hebrew media aired footage showing a taxi running over a demonstrator and dragging him for several meters, causing minor injuries.

Israel is witnessing growing internal unrest amid sharp political divisions over the war in Gaza and government plans for security and judicial reforms.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel, which began on Jan. 19, expired on March 1. Netanyahu later backed away from implementing the second phase of the deal, which was supposed to involve additional prisoner releases in exchange for ending military operations in Gaza.

Analysts suggest Netanyahu's decision to resume military strikes is linked to his efforts to secure the state budget and maintain his coalition. The renewed offensive helped him bring back far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir into the government, ensuring his party's support for the budget proposal.