Hamas says talks ongoing with mediators to halt Israeli attacks on Gaza

A Palestinians walk beside the Salim Abu-Muslim mosque, destroyed during the latest war between Israel and the Hamas movement, in western Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on March 14, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Thursday that talks are ongoing with mediators to stop Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and implement a ceasefire agreement in the enclave.

"Talks are underway with mediators to stop the aggression against our people and pressure the (Israeli) occupation to adhere to the ceasefire agreement," Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanou said in a statement.

He reiterated Hamas' commitment to the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

"We are working with mediators to permanently spare our people war and to ensure the occupation's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," he added.

The Hamas spokesman called on the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take "urgent action to save our people from genocide, prevent their starvation, and lift the siege."

More than 700 Palestinians were and over 900 others injured in a surprise aerial campaign by Israel on the Gaza Strip since Tuesday, shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.