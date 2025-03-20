Gaza death toll from Israel’s genocidal war surpasses 49,600

Palestinians stand around the body of a person who was killed in Israeli airstrikes, at the al-Ma'madani Hospital in Gaza City, 18 March 2025. (IHA)

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023 mounted to 49,617 people, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A ministry statement said that 85 people were killed and 133 others injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza since early morning.

According to the ministry, at least 112,950 people have also been injured in the Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the ministry said.

The Israeli army pounded the Gaza Strip with deadly airstrikes since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.