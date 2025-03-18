Yemen’s Houthis attack US aircraft carrier in Red Sea for 3rd time in 48 hours

The Yemeni Houthi group said Tuesday that it attacked the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, the third such attack in 48 hours.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said his group also targeted a US destroyer in retaliation for US airstrikes on Yemen, without giving details.

"The American aggressor bears the full responsibility for the consequences of militarizing the Red Sea and expanding the scope of confrontation," Saree said.

He warned that continuing US airstrikes on Yemen "negatively impact international maritime navigation."

Washington launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on Yemen on Monday, targeting an iron factory in the coastal province of Al-Hudaydah.

More than 50 people were killed and nearly 100 others injured in US strikes this weekend, as US President Donald Trump warned that "hell will rain down" if the Iranian-backed group continues its attacks on Red Sea shipping.

The Houthis have been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said was a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and Hamas, but it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all aid into Gaza on March 2.





