News Middle East Ankara condemns Russian annexation of Crimea on 11th anniversary

On the 11th anniversary of the disputed Crimean referendum, Türkiye denounced Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula, emphasizing its position that the annexation is a breach of international law.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, "We reiterate that [Türkiye] does not recognize the de facto situation in Crimea, which constitutes a violation of international law, and that we support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine."



In February 2014, Russian soldiers occupied Crimea, where Moscow's Black Sea Fleet was also based at the time.



Despite the lack of international recognition, a referendum held on March 16 saw the peninsula's majority Russian population vote in favour of joining Russia.



Crimea was officially incorporated into the Russian Federation on March 18, 2014.



The annexation of Crimea followed the pro-European Maidan Uprising, a wave of protests in Ukraine which led to the overthrow of the pro-Kremlin president Viktor Yanukovych.



Moscow's annexation of Crimea is seen as the first significant escalation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which significantly increased tensions between the two states.











