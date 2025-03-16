1 killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

One person was killed and another injured in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon early Sunday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, the Health Ministry said.

A statement by the ministry's emergency operations center said the attack targeted a car in the town of Yater in Bint Jbeil district.

The state news agency NNA said the drone fired a missile after midnight into an X5 SUV in the town, causing the casualties.

No information was yet available about the occupants of the vehicle.

There was no Israeli confirmation of the attack.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November 2024, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 1,100 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 87 victims and injuries to more than 280.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.