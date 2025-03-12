US welcomes deal to integrate SDF within Syrian state institutions

The US on Tuesday welcomed an agreement between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Ferhad Abdi Sahin, the ringleader of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG/SDF in Syria, to "integrate the northeast into a unified Syria."

"The United States reaffirms its support for a political transition that demonstrates credible, non-sectarian governance as the best path to avoid further conflict," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

Noting the recent deadly violence against minorities, Rubio said the US will continue to watch the decisions made by the interim authorities.

On Monday, the Syrian Presidency announced the signing of an agreement integrating the SDF into the institutions of the Syrian Arab Republic, reinforcing national unity and rejecting any division of the country.