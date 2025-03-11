Palestinian woman killed in fresh Israeli drone strike in Gaza despite ceasefire

A Palestinian woman was killed in a fresh Israeli drone strike in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, a medical source said.

The source said the woman breathed her last from the attack in the Shouka village, east of Rafah city.

Witnesses said Israeli army forces stationed in the eastern areas of Khan Younis in southern Gaza opened fire toward Palestinian homes in the area.

No information was yet available about injuries.

The attacks were the latest Israeli violations of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in Gaza in January, halting Israel's brutal war, which has killed over 48,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Gaza local authorities reported almost daily ceasefire violations by the Israeli army.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its military campaign.