Regional security meeting kicks off in Jordan with officials from 5 countries including Türkiye

A meeting between Türkiye, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria kicked off in Jordan's capital Amman on Sunday, bringing together foreign and defense ministers of the five countries, as well as their intelligence chiefs and military leaders.

From Türkiye, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief İbrahim Kalın are attending the meeting.

Later in the evening, a joint press conference by the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria is expected to be held.

Ankara places great importance on close cooperation with regional countries in responding to security threats at and beyond its borders.

The meeting is expected to focus on cooperation in security, counterterrorism, and the fight against organized crime, alongside discussions of broader regional dynamics.

Fidan, Güler, and Kalın previously held similar meetings with their new Syrian counterparts on Jan. 15 in the Turkish capital Ankara, Jordanian counterparts on Jan. 6 in Ankara, and Iraqi counterparts on March 14 in Baghdad.

The meetings aim to comprehensively address areas of cooperation and seek solutions to regional issues.

Turkish and Jordan's foreign and defense ministers and heads of intelligence departments met in Amman for talks, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced.

Fidan, Güler and Kalın held talks with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Yousef Huneiti and Jordanian head of intelligence Ahmad Husni, the statement said.