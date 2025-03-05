4 Palestinians injured in Israeli military raid in occupied West Bank

Four Palestinians were injured in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, medics said.

Witnesses said Israeli forces raided several neighborhoods in Ramallah city in the central West Bank and searched several shops and houses there.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said four people were injured, including two by live fire, and two girls were beaten and hospitalized.

According to witnesses, a girl and a young man were detained by Israeli forces before withdrawing from the city.

In Nablus, Israeli forces raided the Balata refugee camp and arrested several people, witnesses said.

The Israeli army has been conducting military operations in the northern West Bank since last month, killing at least 65 people and displacing thousands.

Palestinian authorities have warned that the Israeli military offensive is part of a broader plan by Benjamin Netanyahu's government to annex the West Bank and declare sovereignty over it, which could officially mark the end of the two-state solution.

The raids were the latest in Israel's ongoing military escalation in the West Bank, where at least 928 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the onslaught against the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice declared in July last year that Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is "unlawful," demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





