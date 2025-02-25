SYRIA WELCOMES EUS SUSPENSION OF SELECTED SANCTIONS

Syria on Monday welcomed an EU decision to suspend "selected" sanctions on the country.

"We welcome the EU's decision to suspend selected sanctions on specific sectors and see this as a step toward alleviating the suffering of our people," Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani wrote on X.

Syria has spent the last two months in discussions and diplomatic efforts to alleviate "the unjust sanctions that have burdened our people," he added.

On Monday the EU announced that it is suspending sanctions on Syria's energy, transport, and banking sectors to aid the country's reconstruction after the fall of the Assad regime and a 13-year civil war.