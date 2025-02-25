'Last chance' for 2-state solution to Palestine, Israel conflict: UN official

The UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process urged the international community on Tuesday to seize the "historic opportunity" for peace in the region, warning of a "last chance" for a two-state solution.

"The Middle East today is undergoing rapid transformation -- its scope and impact remain uncertain, but it also presents a historic opportunity," Sigrid Kaag told the UN Security Council, adding that it "may be our last chance to achieve the two-state solution."

Highlighting the devastation in the Gaza Strip, Kaag noted her visit to the region.

"In my last visit to Gaza, soon after the ceasefire came into effect, I was once again moved by the scenes of utter devastation and despair due to loss, trauma and a sense of abandonment by the international community.

"As part of the ceasefire deal, 1,135 Palestinian prisoners and detainees have been released so far. Reports of serious ill-treatment and humiliation during their detention are concerning," she said.

Kaag noted the humanitarian challenges, and said initial estimates for Gaza's recovery and reconstruction stand at $53 billion.

"The UN is ready to support reconstruction efforts. Palestinians must be able to resume their lives, rebuild, and construct their future in Gaza. There can be no question of forced displacement," she added.

She further raised concerns about the violence in the occupied West Bank, including airstrikes by Israel.

Kaag condemned the killing of civilians, particularly a pregnant woman and young children, and urged thorough investigations into those incidents.

Denouncing the continued Israeli illegal settlement activity in Area C of the occupied West Bank, she said: "These developments along with continued calls for annexation, present an existential threat to the prospect of a viable and independent Palestinian state and thereby the two-state solution."

She emphasized that humanitarian efforts alone cannot resolve the crisis, and outlined four key requests: full support for the ceasefire including the release of all hostages; urgent de-escalation in the occupied West Bank; backing for Palestinian Authority reforms and security responsibilities in Gaza and robust political and financial support for Gaza's recovery and reconstruction.

"Peace in the Middle East is possible. We can achieve a future where a safe and secure Israel exists alongside a viable and independent Palestinian state," Kaag said.

According to Palestinian figures, the Israeli army demolished 126 Palestinian structures in January, including 74 inhabited homes and 29 agricultural facilities in the West Bank.

Israel widely uses the pretext of a lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes, especially in Area C in the occupied West Bank, which constitutes around 60% of its space.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions-Area A, B and C.

Area C is under Israel's administrative and security control until a final status agreement is reached with the Palestinians.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 923 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 others injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.