Israeli army says Golan interceptor launch ‘false alarm’

The Israeli army confirmed Tuesday that it fired two interceptor missiles towards "suspicious objects" that turned out to be a false alarm in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

A military statement said that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

According to Israeli media, sirens sounded in several Israeli settlements in the Golan Heights area over fear of falling shrapnel from the interceptor missiles.

No injuries were reported.

The incident came days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his army would stay "indefinitely" in Syria's buffer zone.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Israel's recent military advances in the Golan Heights, which it has occupied since 1967, have drawn condemnation from the United Nations and several Arab nations.