Israeli army raids West Bank city of Nablus hours after withdrawal

The Israeli army staged a new military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, hours after withdrawing from the area, witnesses said.

Clashes erupted between angry Palestinian residents and Israeli forces, which fired tear gas canisters to disperse protesters, they added.

Paramedics said they treated several residents from temporary asphyxiation caused by the Israeli gas.

The Israeli army withdrew its forces from the city at dawn after searching several shops in the area.

The army has been conducting military operations in the northern West Bank since Jan. 21, killing more than 61 Palestinians and displacing thousands, according to Palestinian officials.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 923 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 others injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry.