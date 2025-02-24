Jordan’s king to meet Syrian president in Amman on Wednesday

Jordan's King Abdullah II will meet with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Amman on Wednesday, local media said.

The state news agency Petra carried the news, without providing details about Sharaa's schedule during the visit, the first to the kingdom since the overthrow of the Bashar Al-Assad regime in December.

There was no confirmation of the visit yet by the Jordanian or Syrian authorities

Jordan and Syria share a 375-kilometer-long land border, making the kingdom the most affected by developments in its next-door neighbor.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Sharaa, who was appointed as the new Syrian president on Jan. 29, tasked Mohammed Al-Bashir with forming a government to oversee Syria's transitional period.