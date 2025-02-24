Gaza death toll nears 48,350 as more bodies found in rubble

Palestinians walk among the rubble of buildings destroyed during the Israeli offensive, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 24, 2025. (REUTERS)

Palestinian medics and rescue teams retrieved five more bodies from the rubble in the Gaza Strip, pushing the overall death toll from Israel's genocidal war since October 2023 to 48,346, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

A ministry statement said that the toll also included two Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in the last 24 hours.

Some 111,759 others were injured in the Israeli onslaught on Gaza since October 2023, the Health Ministry added.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the ministry said.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, pausing the Israeli war that has caused widespread destruction and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Gaza local authorities reported almost daily ceasefire violations by the Israeli army.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.