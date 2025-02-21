Gaza official reports over 350 Israeli violations of ceasefire deal

The head of the government media office in Gaza announced on Friday that over 350 violations of the Jan. 15 ceasefire agreement by Israel have been recorded.

In a statement, Ismail al-Thawabteh said: "The Israeli occupation has violated the ceasefire agreement more than 350 times since it was signed, clearly demonstrating its continued breach of commitments and its defiance of the international community."

Since the ceasefire was signed on Jan. 15, the Israeli army has killed and injured dozens of Palestinians through airstrikes, including those carried out by fighter jets and drones, as well as direct shootings or drone strikes.

Further violations include Israeli incursions into border areas east of the Gaza Strip.

The Central Emergency Committee in Rafah in the southern part of Gaza reported continued Israeli army movements in the central and western parts of the city in recent days.

Hamas, in a previous statement, also reported multiple Israeli breaches of the ceasefire, such as delaying the return of displaced individuals to northern Gaza, targeting Palestinians with airstrikes and gunfire, obstructing the entry of shelter supplies, and delaying the arrival of medical necessities.

Since the start of the ceasefire agreement, Israel has killed 92 Palestinians and injured 822 others in direct attacks, Gaza's Director-General of Health Munir Al-Barsh said on Feb. 11.

The ceasefire deal took effect last month, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed at least 48,300 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





