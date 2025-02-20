Saudi Arabia to host leaders of Gulf countries, Jordan, Egypt for talks on Friday

Saudi Arabia is set to host a meeting on Friday for the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Jordan and Egypt.

The state news agency SPA, citing a well-placed source, said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet with the leaders of the seven countries in "an informal brotherly meeting" in Riyadh.

"This meeting is part of the private friendly gatherings that have been regularly held for many years between the leaders of the GCC states, Jordan, and Egypt," SPA said.

The broadcaster said the agenda of an upcoming Arab summit will be discussed during the meeting.

Egypt said Tuesday that it will host an emergency Arab summit on March 4 to discuss plans to rebuild the Gaza Strip without displacing its Palestinian inhabitants.

The summit follows a proposal by US President Donald Trump to take over Gaza and resettle its Palestinian inhabitants after Israel's genocidal war to develop it into what he called "the Riviera of the Middle East."

Last week, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi confirmed that his country is preparing a "comprehensive" plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians.

Trump's plan for Palestinian resettlement has been rejected by the Arab world and many other nations, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing.

The controversial idea came amid the ceasefire agreement that took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed at least 48,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.