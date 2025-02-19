11 more bodies recovered in southern Lebanon after Israeli withdrawal

Lebanese Civil Defense said Wednesday it recovered 11 more bodies and remains from towns in southern Lebanon following the Israeli army's withdrawal under the November ceasefire agreement.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces pulled out from villages and towns they had occupied during the recent offensive but remain stationed at five key posts along the border inside Lebanese territory.

In a statement, the Civil Defense said its rescue teams retrieved "the bodies of seven victims in the town of Meiss El Jabal, one in Khiam, one in Markaba, and the remains of two others in Deir Seryan" in southern Lebanon.

The bodies will undergo necessary medical and legal examinations, including DNA testing, under the supervision of relevant authorities to confirm their identities, it added.

Israel was initially expected to complete its full withdrawal from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, in line with the ceasefire agreement, but requested an extension until Feb. 18.

Israel's cross-border warfare with Hezbollah, which began after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, escalated into full-scale war in September 2024. The conflict resulted in more than 4,000 deaths and displaced approximately 1.4 million people.











