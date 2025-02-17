Israeli prime minister takes stand for 10th time in his corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared before the court on Monday for the tenth time to defend himself against corruption charges.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, Netanyahu requested permission to speak directly to the Tel Aviv District Court, but judges refused his request.

"I am amazed," Netanyahu replied.

It is the tenth time for the Israeli premier to appear before the court since the resumption of his corruption trial on Dec. 10, 2024. His trial was suspended in December due to his prostate removal surgery.

Netanyahu faces three separate cases of corruption filed in 2019 against him: Case 1,000, Case 2,000, and Case 4,000, which include accusations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He, however, denies any wrongdoing, calling the accusations "fake."

Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country's history.

Under Israeli law, he is not required to resign unless convicted by the Supreme Court, a process that could take several months.

Netanyahu also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over atrocities in Gaza, where over 48,200 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023.