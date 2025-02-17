Israeli army stages new raid into Nablus amid West Bank tension

The Israeli army staged a new raid into the West Bank city of Nablus on Monday amid escalating tension in the occupied territory, witnesses said.

Israeli forces stormed the old town of Nablus and searched several homes in the area, they added.

Israeli forces also seized a Palestinian vehicle before withdrawing from the area, the witnesses said.

The raid came hours after the Israeli army concluded a military incursion in the old town of Nablus on Sunday, injuring 14 Palestinians, including four children.

The raid came amid rising tensions in the northern West Bank, where the Israeli army has launched military operations that have killed at least 55 people and displaced thousands since Jan. 21.

Meanwhile, local sources said that illegal Israeli settlers hurled rocks at Palestinian homes and vehicles in the towns of Duma and Jurish south of Nablus, in the latest assault on Palestinians in the West Bank.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 915 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 others injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry.