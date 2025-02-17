1 killed as Israeli drone hits car in Lebanon’s Sidon

Lebanese army, security forces, and civil defence first responders inspect the remains of a destroyed vehicle that was reportedly hit by an Israeli strike in Lebanon's southern city of Sidon on February 17, 2025. (AFP Photo)

One person was killed on Monday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a car in Sidon in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media.

The state news agency NNA said the body of one person was retrieved from a car struck by an Israeli drone on the coastal road in Sidon.

Israel's Army Radio confirmed that the strike targeted a "prominent military figure in one of the organizations," without naming the target.

According to Israeli Channel 12, a Hamas military figure was the target of the attack.

A Hamas source confirmed to Anadolu that Mohammad Shahin, a member of the group's armed wing, was targeted in the Israeli attack.

The attack came as the Israeli army is set to withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon on Feb. 18 under a ceasefire agreement that ended months of mutual shelling between Tel Aviv and Hezbollah that escalated into a full-scale conflict in September 2024.