Top US diplomat arrives in Israel on first trip to Middle East

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Israel late Saturday on his first trip to the Middle East.

He was welcomed at the Ben Gurion International Airport by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who shared a photo on his X account.

The US diplomat will hold meetings on Sunday with top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Following his visit to Israel, Rubio will travel to Saudi Arabia and the UAE to meet senior officials to discuss regional cooperation, stability and peace.

According to the State Department, the trip will center on freeing American and all other hostages from Hamas captivity, advancing to Phase II of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and countering the "destabilizing activities of the Iranian regime and its proxies."

Rubio's visit comes as US President Donald Trump has proposed to "take over" the Gaza Strip, relocate Palestinians there to Egypt, Jordan and other countries, and transform it into the "Riviera of the Middle East." The idea has been rejected by the Arab world and many other nations, who say it amounts to ethnic cleaning.

The proposal emerged after the truce agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, pausing Israel's 15-month onslaught, which has killed more than 48,000 people and left the enclave in ruins.









