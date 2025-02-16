Gaza death toll nears 48,300 as more bodies found in rubble

Palestinian medics and rescue teams retrieved six more bodies from the rubble in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll from Israel's genocidal war since October 2023 up to 48,271, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement said that five injured people were also admitted to hospitals, bringing the number of injured in the Israeli onslaught to 111,693.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them," the ministry said.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, pausing the Israeli war that has caused widespread destruction and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins. Israel has violated the ceasefire multiple times.

Last November the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









