TRUMP ASKED JORDANS ASSISTANCE TO PRESS HAMAS, REGIONAL LEADERS ON SEVERITY OF GAZA SITUATION

US President Donald J. Trump (R) attends a meeting with the King of Jordan, Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 February 2025. (IHA Photo)

President Donald Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah II discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip in a "warm and productive" working meeting, the White House said Wednesday.

"The President reiterated that Hamas must release all hostages, including all Americans, by Saturday, and asked for the King's assistance in ensuring that Hamas, as well as the leaders of the region, understand the severity of the situation," it said in a statement.

The statement came a day after the leaders met at the White House to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues.

They also discussed Trump's "goal of ensuring that Gaza is rebuilt beautifully after the conflict ends, and providing options for the people of Gaza that allow them to live in security and dignity, and free of Hamas's tyranny," it added.

Jordan and Egypt are facing mounting US pressure to take in Palestinians after Trump called for seizing control of Gaza and relocating Palestinians, an idea vehemently rejected by Palestinians and Arab leaders.

While hosting the king at the White House, Trump said Tuesday that he would "take" Gaza under US authority and develop it with hotels, office buildings and other infrastructure.

Israel has turned Gaza into the world's largest open-air prison, maintaining an 18-year blockade and forcing nearly 2 million of its 2.3 million residents into displacement amid dire shortages of food, water and medicine due to deliberate restrictions.

Trump's proposal to displace Palestinians came amid a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement that took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19, pausing Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 people and left the enclave in ruins.