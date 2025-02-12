Jordan says no Palestinian displacement at its expense

Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Hassan reiterated his country's rejection on Wednesday of any plan to displace or resettle the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

"No resettlement, displacement, or solutions at Jordan's expense," he told parliament.

He stressed that the solution to the Palestinian cause "lies in Palestine, which will remain despite the occupation and oppression."

While hosting Jordan's King Abdullah at the White House, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would "take" the Gaza Strip under US authority and redevelop it with hotels, office buildings, and other infrastructure.

"King Abdullah clearly stressed that Jordan's interest, stability, and the protection of Jordan and Jordanians are above all considerations," Hassan said.

The Jordanian premier said Amman "is working with Egypt and its Arab brothers to formulate a unified Arab position regarding the reconstruction of Gaza."

Jordan will not act "unilaterally on issues concerning Palestine and the region," he added.

Despite Trump's push for Jordan and Egypt to resettle displaced Palestinians, King Abdullah firmly rejected any forced displacement of Gaza's population. He announced, however, that Jordan would take in 2,000 critically ill children from Gaza for treatment.

The US president's proposal for Palestinian displacement came amid a ceasefire agreement that took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 Palestinians since Oct. 7, 2023, and left the enclave in ruins.

For decades, Israel has occupied lands in Palestine, Syria and Lebanon, and refuses to withdraw from the territories and to establish an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.