Israel has US backing to remain beyond ceasefire date in Lebanon, Israeli TV says

Israel said that the United States has authorised it to remain at several points in Lebanon beyond the agreed date for its full withdrawal, Israel's public broadcaster Kan TV said on Wednesday, citing senior cabinet officials.

The date for the Israeli army's withdrawal was extended to February 18 instead of the date initially agreed for January 26. The U.S. has helped broker the ceasefire.