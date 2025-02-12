EGYPTS DEFENSE MINISTER URGES COMBAT READINESS FOR THIRD FIELD ARMY

Egyptian Defense Minister Abdulmejid Sakr on Wednesday urged members of the Third Field Army to "maintain their combat readiness at the highest level" to fulfill their duties and responsibilities under various conditions.

In a statement by Egyptian Army Spokesman Colonel Garib Abdulhafiz, it was reported that the main phase of the Third Field Army Mobilization Command Centers Project was attended by Defense Minister Sakr, Chief of Staff General Ahmed Fethi Ibrahim Halife, and numerous commanders.

The statement noted that the main phase of the training, conducted under the military's combat training plan, lasted for several days. However, the exact location and duration of the exercise were not disclosed.

The statement also mentioned that Minister Sakr followed the main phase of the project, during which he instructed "Third Field Army members to maintain their combat readiness at the highest level."

It was announced that Sakr discussed with some participants how to effectively carry out their tasks and make the best decisions to handle sudden situations that could arise during operations.

Sakr emphasized during the meeting that "members of the Third Field Army should maintain the highest level of combat readiness, ensuring that the armed forces can carry out their duties and responsibilities under all conditions."

Among the main tasks of the Egyptian Third Field Army are the security of the country's Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip border line.