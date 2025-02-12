Egypt, Jordan leaders stress need to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians

A man rides in the back of a vehicle amid the devastation in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip on February 12, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II on Wednesday emphasized the urgent need to begin Gaza's reconstruction without displacing Palestinians.

The two leaders reaffirmed the Egyptian-Jordanian position, emphasizing the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the continued release of hostages and detainees, and the facilitation of humanitarian aid deliveries to alleviate suffering in the besieged enclave, said a readout of their phone conversation released by the Egyptian Presidency.

The call followed King Abdullah's meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

Additionally, they underscored the necessity of immediate reconstruction efforts in Gaza while ensuring that Palestinians remain in their homeland.

Both leaders also vowed to work closely with Trump to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East, advocating for a path that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Jordan and Egypt are facing mounting US pressure to take in Palestinians after Trump called for seizing control of Gaza and relocating Palestinians, an idea vehemently rejected by Palestinians and Arab leaders.

While hosting the Jordanian King at the White House, Trump said Tuesday that he would "take" Gaza under US authority and develop it with hotels, office buildings, and other infrastructure.

Israel has turned Gaza into the world's largest open-air prison, maintaining an 18-year blockade and forcing nearly 2 million of its 2.3 million residents into displacement amid dire shortages of food, water, and medicine due to deliberate restrictions.

Trump's proposal to displace Palestinians came amid a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement that took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19, pausing Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 people and left the enclave in ruins.