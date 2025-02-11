Thousands of Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, demand completion of hostage deal

People attend a protest in support of the hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 2023 attack by Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 10, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Hundreds of Israelis rallied in central Tel Aviv on Monday night, demanding the government finalize a hostage exchange deal and implement a ceasefire in Gaza with Hamas.

The protest initially marked the birthday of hostage Alon Ohel, who remains captive in Gaza for a second year. However, after Hamas announced it would suspend the release of the sixth batch of hostages -- scheduled for Saturday -- until Israel fully complies with the agreement, more demonstrators joined, pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to uphold the deal.

According to the Israeli news site Walla, protesters set fires and lit torches, blocking both directions of Begin Road near the Kirya, Israel's Defense Ministry headquarters, causing major traffic disruptions.

Chanting "Bring Them All Back Now" and "Enough War," protesters held signs condemning the government's handling of the deal. Some accused Netanyahu of sabotaging the agreement, shouting, "The Israeli government wrecked the deal" and "Netanyahu wrecked the deal".

As the humanitarian crisis worsens, Gaza's local authorities have urged international mediators to pressure Israel into implementing the humanitarian provisions of the ceasefire, allowing adequate aid into the besieged enclave. So far, those efforts have failed.

On Monday night, Hamas declared it had fully met its commitments under the ceasefire deal but accused Israel of violating four key provisions. Earlier in the day, Hamas's armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, announced it postponed the next hostage release until Israel complies with all terms of the agreement.

The three-phase ceasefire deal has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 48,000 people and left the enclave in ruins.

In the first phase of truce, which runs until early March, 33 Israeli hostages are to be released in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners. The sixth Israeli-Hamas swap was scheduled this week.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.