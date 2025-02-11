Resumption of hostilities in Gaza must be avoided ‘at all costs’: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for avoiding the resumption of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, urging all parties to uphold the ceasefire agreement and engage in further negotiations.

"We must avoid at all costs the resumption of hostilities in Gaza that would lead to an immense tragedy," Guterres said.

He also called on Hamas to follow through with the scheduled release of hostages next Saturday.

Guterres emphasized the need for "both sides" to uphold the ceasefire and resume "serious negotiations in Doha for the second phase."

The UN chief's remarks came amid heightened concerns over the fragile truce, as international mediators work to secure lasting peace in the region.

A three-phase ceasefire has been in effect in Gaza since January 19, pausing Israel's assault that has killed over 48,000 people and devastated the region.

In the first phase, lasting until early March, 33 Israeli hostages are set to be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners, with the sixth swap planned this week.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes in Gaza.





