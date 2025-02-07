UN Human Rights Council forms fact-finding mission to probe violations in eastern Congo

The UN Human Rights Council (HRC) on Friday established a fact-finding mission to investigate serious violations in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Council convened a special session on eastern Congo to debate and vote on the Congolese government's draft resolution asking for an independent fact-finding mission to investigate widespread human rights violations in the country's North and South Kivu provinces.

Following the deliberations of states of concern, member, and observer states, the draft resolution was expected to be voted on.

As no member states requested a vote, HRC President Jurg Lauber said, "I consider that the draft resolution… can be adopted without a vote."