Israeli airstrikes target southern, eastern Lebanon, violating ceasefire agreement

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes late Thursday on southern and eastern Lebanon and flew over the capital Beirut and its suburbs, marking new violations of a ceasefire agreement.

Fighter jets attacked an eastern mountain range that borders the Beqaa Valley, Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Israel also carried out two airstrikes in Nabatiyeh district of southern Lebanon targeting the valley between the towns of Bfaroueh and Aazze, according to NNA. The exact targets and casualty figures remain unclear.

In a related development, witnesses told an Anadolu correspondent that Israeli warplanes were observed flying intensively over Beirut, its suburbs and central Lebanon.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place since Nov. 27, ending a period of mutual shelling between Israel and the Hezbollah group that began on Oct. 8, 2023 and escalated into a full-scale conflict on Sept. 23 last year.

Since the ceasefire took effect, Israel has committed over 670 violations, killing and injuring dozens in Lebanon, including women and children.

Israel was supposed to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26 under the ceasefire deal, but it refused and the deadline was extended to Feb. 18.