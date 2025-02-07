Iran slams new US sanctions as 'illegitimate'

Iran on Friday strongly criticized the latest round of US sanctions targeting individuals and companies accused of aiding its oil exports, calling the measures unlawful and a violation of international regulations.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the sanctions as "entirely illegitimate" and asserted that they are "in contravention of international rules and regulations," according to the Iranian News Agency IRNA.

The decision of the new US government to exert pressure on the Iranian nation by preventing Iran's legal trade with its economic partners is an illegitimate, illegal and violative measure," he said.

"The Iranian government holds America liable for the consequences of such unilateral acts and bullying," Baghaei noted.

On Thursday, the US Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against over a dozen entities and individuals in China, India, and the UAE, alleging their involvement in facilitating Iranian oil shipments.

These sanctions mark the first such measures introduced under US President Donald Trump's second term.

Earlier, Trump signed a presidential memorandum reinstating his administration's "maximum pressure" policy against Iran.