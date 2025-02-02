46 sick, injured Palestinians enter Egypt from Gaza for treatment after Rafah crossing reopens

Some 46 sick and injured Palestinians left the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing into Egypt on Sunday for treatment, a medical source said.

The terminal was reopened on Saturday after more than eight months of closure due to Israeli military operations in the southern Gaza Strip.

"Some 46 Palestinian patients and wounded individuals, alongside their companions, left Gaza via the Rafah crossing," the source told Anadolu.

He said cancer patients made up the majority of people who crossed the terminal on Sunday.

According to the source, around 50 patients and injured individuals will leave Gaza every day for treatment under the supervision of the World Health Organization (WHO).

On Saturday, around 50 children and patients left the enclave, marking the first movement through the Rafah crossing since its closure in May 2024.

On Jan. 19, the first six-week phase of a ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel went into effect, halting Tel Aviv's genocidal war that has killed nearly 47,500 people and injured more than 111,500 others since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









