Rafah crossing to open Friday for transporting wounded: Egyptian official

MIDDLE EAST
Published January 31,2025
Rafah border gate to cross to the Egyptian side (AA Photo)

North Sinai Governor Khaled Megawer announced on Friday that the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza will open on Friday to transport wounded individuals once the Palestinian side is ready.

In a statement to Anadolu, Megawer also confirmed that aid trucks will continue entering Gaza through the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing before being redirected to the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana crossings.

The Rafah crossing, a vital route for humanitarian aid into Gaza, has been closed since May 2024 after Israel's ground offensive in the southern city of Rafah.