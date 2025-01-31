Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians, injure 66 in West Bank

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians and wounded 66 others Thursday in various parts of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority, the official body responsible for communication with Israel, informed them of the deaths of two unidentified Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp in northern West Bank due to Israeli gunfire. The Israeli military also reportedly confiscated their bodies.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its teams in Jenin received three women who were injured by shrapnel from Israeli shelling on the camp.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli warplanes targeted a building in the Jenin camp with two missiles and Israeli aircraft continue to hover over the camp.

The Israeli military has been conducting a military offensive on Palestinians and their properties in Jenin and its camp for the 10th consecutive day, leaving at least 17 dead, dozens injured and extensive damage to infrastructure. Hundreds of families have been displaced from the camp.

In a separate statement, the Palestine Red Crescent said its teams in Ramallah dealt with 61 injuries in the town of Beitunia near Ofer Prison in the western part of the city while Palestinian prisoners were being welcomed home as part of the third batch of a prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel.

The injuries were suffered from both live and rubber bullets and tear gas inhalation. Some of the injured were transferred to the hospital, while others received field treatment.

Israel released 110 Palestinian prisoners Thursday, including 66 from the West Bank, as part of the third phase of the first stage of the prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

In another statement, the Red Crescent confirmed that its teams in Bethlehem treated two children aged 13 and 15 who were shot with live ammunition in the thigh and abdomen during clashes in the village of Al-Khader, west of Bethlehem.

The military escalation in the West Bank came after a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19 following 15 months of Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,400 people and reduced the enclave to rubble.

Since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023, at least 893 Palestinians have been killed across the occupied territory in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers.