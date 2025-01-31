Israel to release 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of Gaza ceasefire agreement

Israel is set to release 90 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal, the Palestinian Prisoners' Information Office said on Friday.

Of the prisoners, nine are serving life sentences, while 81 others are serving long-term sentences.

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian group Hamas named three Israeli hostages who will be released on Saturday.

Under phase one of the deal, which is to last 42 days, 33 Israeli captives will be released in exchange for an estimated 1,700-2,000 Palestinian detainees.

Hamas freed three Israeli and five Thai hostages in Gaza on Thursday, while Israel released 110 Palestinian prisoners. It was the third exchange of its kind since the truce between Israel and Hamas took hold on Jan. 19.

Israel's genocidal war has killed more than 47,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.