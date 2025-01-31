Hamas delegation, Iranian foreign minister discuss Gaza ceasefire developments

A senior delegation from the Palestinian group Hamas led by Mohamed Darwish, the head of its Shura Council, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday to discuss the latest developments related to the Gaza ceasefire agreement and political issues tied to the Palestinian cause.

According to a statement from Hamas, the meeting in Qatar's capital Doha focused on key political and field developments, including the implementation of the ceasefire, prisoner exchanges, and Israel's attempts to delay the reconstruction process. They also discussed ongoing relief efforts for Palestinians in Gaza.

Darwish praised Iran's support for the Palestinian people, calling Operation Al-Aqsa Flood (Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack) a turning point in the Palestinian struggle to drive out the occupation.

"The plans and aspirations of the (Israeli) occupation to uproot our people from their land through genocidal wars and other forms of aggression will never succeed. Our people are deeply rooted in their land and are steadfast in their rights, Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa," he said.

Araghchi reiterated Iran's continued support for the Palestinian struggle and resistance, according to the statement.

On Jan.19, a ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel went into effect, initially lasting 42 days, during which negotiations will continue for subsequent phases of the deal. The agreement is mediated by Egypt and Qatar, with support from the US.

Israel's genocidal war has killed more than 47,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.