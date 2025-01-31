Arab states congratulate Ahmad Al-Sharaa on assuming interim Syrian presidency

Syria's newly appointed interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa has received official congratulations from several Arab nations following his assumption of office during Syria's transitional phase.

Official statements from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, and Yemen expressed support for Sharaa's leadership and the restructuring efforts underway in Syria.

Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also became the first head of state to visit Damascus since December's fall of the Bashar Assad regime.

QATARI EMIR'S LANDMARK VISIT



Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with Sharaa at the Presidential Palace in Damascus, offering his congratulations on the Syrian revolution's victory and Sharaa's appointment as president of the transitional administration, according to a statement from the Qatari Amiri Diwan on Thursday.

The Qatari leader stressed the need to form "an inclusive government representing all Syrians to ensure stability and advance reconstruction and development efforts."

"Qatar will continue standing with its Syrian brothers to help them achieve their aspirations for a nation built on unity, justice, and freedom, where its people can live with dignity," Sheikh Tamim added.

On Wednesday, the Qatari Foreign Ministry issued a statement welcoming "measures aimed at restructuring Syria and fostering national unity, ensuring long-term stability, the rule of law, and economic prosperity."

The ministry also stressed that "this crucial stage requires consolidating all military forces into a single national army, representing all factions of society without exclusion, to preserve Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity while facilitating a peaceful transition of power."

ARAB LEADERS' CONGRATULATORY MESSAGES



Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent separate congratulatory cables to Sharaa on Thursday, wishing him success in leading Syria through its transition, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Similarly, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his congratulations to Sharaa, according to the Emirates News Agency.

In Kuwait, Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a telegram to the new Syrian leader, expressing his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success, as reported by the Kuwait News Agency.

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq also extended his congratulations, wishing Sharaa success in leading Syria and fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people, according to the Oman News Agency.

Jordan's King Abdullah sent a message to Sharaa expressing his hopes for a successful leadership during the transitional period, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

From Yemen, Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, sent a letter to Sharaa congratulating him on his new role and wishing the Syrian people peace, stability, and progress, according to a statement from the Yemeni Foreign Ministry.

SYRIA'S TRANSITION



On Dec. 8, 2024, Syrian anti-regime groups took full control of Damascus following victories in multiple cities, effectively ending 61 years of Baath Party rule and 53 years of Assad family governance.

The following day, Mohammed al-Bashir was appointed to form a transitional government.

The new Syrian administration has undertaken significant reforms, appointing Sharaa transitional president, dissolving armed factions, intelligence agencies, and the Baath Party, which had ruled the country for decades, and abolishing the previous Constitution.

As Syria navigates this pivotal transition, Arab nations are voicing their support, signaling a new chapter for regional diplomacy and the country's political future.