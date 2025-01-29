US envoy to Middle East meets with senior Palestinian official in Saudi Arabia: Report

The US envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, has met with a senior adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the Saudi capital Riyadh, according to a media report.

"This was the first meeting between a Trump administration official and a Palestinian official since November's election," Axios news portal reported on Tuesday.

Citing sources, Axios said the meeting followed weeks of back-channel talks between the Trump administration officials and Palestinian leadership.

During the 2024 campaign, the Palestinian president attempted to mend ties with Trump, sending him a letter of support following the first assassination attempt against him during a political rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. Trump responded positively to the gesture.

Witkoff is also expected to visit the Gaza Strip, marking the first visit by a US government official in nearly two decades.





