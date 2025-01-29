 Contact Us
News Middle East US envoy to Middle East meets with senior Palestinian official in Saudi Arabia: Report

US envoy to Middle East meets with senior Palestinian official in Saudi Arabia: Report

US envoy Steve Witkoff met with a senior adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Riyadh, marking the first meeting between a Trump administration official and a Palestinian official since November. Witkoff is also set to visit the Gaza Strip, the first US government visit in nearly 20 years.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published January 29,2025
Subscribe
US ENVOY TO MIDDLE EAST MEETS WITH SENIOR PALESTINIAN OFFICIAL IN SAUDI ARABIA: REPORT

The US envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, has met with a senior adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the Saudi capital Riyadh, according to a media report.

"This was the first meeting between a Trump administration official and a Palestinian official since November's election," Axios news portal reported on Tuesday.

Citing sources, Axios said the meeting followed weeks of back-channel talks between the Trump administration officials and Palestinian leadership.

During the 2024 campaign, the Palestinian president attempted to mend ties with Trump, sending him a letter of support following the first assassination attempt against him during a political rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. Trump responded positively to the gesture.

Witkoff is also expected to visit the Gaza Strip, marking the first visit by a US government official in nearly two decades.