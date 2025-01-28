Trump reaffirms support for relocating Palestinians from Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his stance on relocating Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, saying, "I want them to live in an area where they can live without chaos and violence."

Speaking to reporters on his flight from Miami to Washington, Trump maintained that his position on the matter has not changed, emphasizing the desire for peaceful living conditions.

He also described Gaza as a "hell" due to the long-standing violence in the region and expressed his hope for peace in the Middle East, stating, "I think you can make people live in much safer and more comfortable areas."