Qatar says Israeli captive Arbel Yehud in Gaza to be released before Friday

Qatar said Tuesday that Israeli captive Arbel Yehud held by Palestinian factions in Gaza will be released before Friday.

"The captive, Arbel Yehud, whom Israel has requested to be released, will be handed over before Friday," Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha.

"We are still working to finalize the delivery date," he added.

Israel allowed displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza on Monday after Qatar mediated an agreement between Hamas and Israel under which the Palestinian group agreed to release Yehud and two others before Friday.

Ansari said Doha is working to create favorable conditions to start negotiations on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"It is not unlikely" that the scheduled date for the start of negotiations could be moved earlier than the 16th day of the ceasefire deal "if conditions allow," he added.

"There has been no significant violation of the agreement so far, and what has occurred does not amount to an escalation that would lead to the deal's failure," the spokesman said.





















