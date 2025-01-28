Netherlands expresses support for peaceful political transition in Syria

The Netherlands expressed support Monday for a peaceful and inclusive Netherlands -led political transition as it welcomed a newly announced European Union roadmap to ease sanctions.

"Today's decision to ease EU sectoral sanctions is positive but important to monitor and evaluate the implementation step-by-step," Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp wrote on X.

Early Monday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced that EU foreign ministers had agreed on a roadmap to ease EU sanctions on Syria.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of the capital Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Turning to the ceasefire in Gaza, Veldkamp said it is a "much-welcomed" development, stressing the need for the release of all hostages, proper humanitarian aid delivery and more access.

"In that regard, I also welcomed the redeployment of #EUBAM Rafah at the Rafah Crossing Point," he added.

Following Monday's Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Kallas also announced that the EU had agreed to redeploy the European Union Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing Point (EUBAM Rafah) between Gaza and Egypt.

EUBAM Rafah, established in November 2005, monitors crossing operations and provides advice to the Palestinian Authority in controlling border security as well as handling customs.





