Iran warns US, Israel of forceful response if its nuclear sites targeted

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Tuesday against any potential attack on the country's nuclear facilities, describing such an act by the US or Israel as "crazy" and threatening a swift and forceful response that would lead to a "very bad disaster" for the region.

"We have made it clear that any attack on our nuclear facilities would be faced with an immediate and decisive response. But I don't think they will do that crazy thing," Araghchi told Sky News in an exclusive interview.



The comments came amid heightened tensions following Donald Trump's reelection as US president.

Trump, who withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal during his first term, recently expressed openness to negotiating a new agreement, calling it "nice."

"Lots of things should be done by the other side to buy our confidence. We haven't heard anything but the 'nice' word, and this is obviously not enough," Araghchi said, dismissing the remarks.

TRUMP'S GAZA PROPOSAL



Araghchi also ridiculed Trump's controversial proposal to "clean out" Palestinians from Gaza, suggesting an alternative idea.

"Instead of Palestinians, try to expel Israelis; take them to Greenland so they can kill two birds with one stone," Araghchi said, sparking regional outrage over the remarks.

Acknowledging the challenges facing Iran's allies in the region, including Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Lebanon-based Hezbollah, Araghchi noted that they are "rebuilding themselves," despite setbacks.

"This is a school of thought, an idea, a cause, an ideal that will always be there," he added.

ECONOMIC CHALLENGES



Meanwhile, economic hardships continue to plague Iran, with inflation reportedly at 50% and youth unemployment near 20%. Citizens on the streets of Tehran expressed hope for a potential deal with the West to lift sanctions and improve the nation's dire economic conditions.

Iran maintains that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. However, Western governments assert that Iran's uranium enrichment levels, increased after the collapse of the nuclear deal, suggest intentions to develop nuclear weapons.

As trust between Tehran and Washington remains at rock bottom, experts believe any progress toward a new agreement will face significant challenges.