Israeli drone strike kills 1 Palestinian, injures another in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian was killed and another injured in an Israeli drone strike in the West Bank city of Tulkarem on Monday, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said the casualties occurred in the attack that targeted the Nur Shams refugee camp in eastern Tulkarem.

Witnesses said the drone hit a vehicle in the camp, leaving it in flames.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel's war on Gaza, where over 47,300 people were killed and 111,500 others injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 876 Palestinians have been killed and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli forces in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war on the enclave.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

























