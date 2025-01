News Middle East EU agrees to gradually suspend economic sanctions on Syria

"EU Foreign Ministers just agreed on a roadmap to ease the EU sanctions on Syria. While we aim to move fast, the lifting of sanctions can be reversed if wrong steps are taken," EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas wrote on X.

In addition to targeting individuals, the EU imposed extensive import and export bans and restricted financial services to pressure the now-toppled Syrian regime over its human rights violations.