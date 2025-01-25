Hamas set to release four Israeli soldier hostages in second swap

The Palestinian movement Hamas is expected to release four female Israeli soldiers on Saturday in exchange for a group of Palestinian prisoners under a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the 15-month-old war in Gaza.

The four soldiers - Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag - were all stationed at an observation post on the edge of Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.

The prisoners media office said it expected 200 prisoners to be freed on Saturday as part of the exchange, including 120 serving life sentences and 80 prisoners with other lengthy sentences.

Their identities have not yet been published but they are likely to include members of militant groups convicted for deadly attacks that killed dozens of people.

Saturday's exchange would be the second since the ceasefire began on Sunday and Hamas handed over three Israelis in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners. Live video showed armed Hamas men arriving at a Gaza City square ahead of the release.

The International Committee of the Red Cross received a call from Hamas on Saturday to head to the designated transfer point in Gaza where four Israeli female hostages are scheduled to be released, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

Separately, the families of the hostages were informed that the release is expected around 10:00 a.m. GMT, according to Israeli Channel 13.









